Jamison Crowder 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Is Jamison Crowder a player you should be selecting for your fantasy football team this year? To assist you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Washington Commanders WR's 2023 fantasy prospects.
Jamison Crowder Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|6.00
|0.00
|-
|Overall Rank
|458
|547
|713
|Position Rank
|166
|196
|234
Jamison Crowder 2022 Stats
- Crowder's stat line last season included six grabs for 60 yards, averaging 15.0 yards per game on 13 targets.
- Crowder picked up 2.8 fantasy points -- three receptions, 28 yards -- in his best performance last year, in Week 1 versus the Los Angeles Rams.
- In his worst game of the year -- Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens -- Crowder ended up with 0.7 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, seven yards, on four targets.
Jamison Crowder 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Rams
|2.8
|4
|3
|28
|0
|Week 2
|Titans
|1.6
|2
|1
|16
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|0.9
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|@Ravens
|0.7
|4
|1
|7
|0
