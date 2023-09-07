Is Jamison Crowder a player you should be selecting for your fantasy football team this year? To assist you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Washington Commanders WR's 2023 fantasy prospects.

Is Crowder on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Jamison Crowder Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 6.00 0.00 - Overall Rank 458 547 713 Position Rank 166 196 234

Similar Players to Consider

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Jamison Crowder 2022 Stats

Crowder's stat line last season included six grabs for 60 yards, averaging 15.0 yards per game on 13 targets.

Crowder picked up 2.8 fantasy points -- three receptions, 28 yards -- in his best performance last year, in Week 1 versus the Los Angeles Rams.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens -- Crowder ended up with 0.7 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, seven yards, on four targets.

Rep Crowder and the Washington Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jamison Crowder 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Rams 2.8 4 3 28 0 Week 2 Titans 1.6 2 1 16 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 0.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Ravens 0.7 4 1 7 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.