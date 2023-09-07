Following a campaign in which he scored 27.8 fantasy points (115th among WRs), the Washington Commanders' Dyami Brown is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 221st wide receiver off the board this summer (862nd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Is Brown on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Dyami Brown Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 27.80 26.23 - Overall Rank 310 361 762 Position Rank 119 133 221

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Dyami Brown 2022 Stats

Brown received got 14 targets last season and turned them into five receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 8.4 yards per contest.

In his best game last season, Brown picked up 22.5 fantasy points -- via two receptions, 105 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.

Rep Brown and the Washington Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dyami Brown 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Cowboys 0.6 4 1 6 0 Week 5 Titans 22.5 4 2 105 2 Week 6 @Bears 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Vikings 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Eagles 1.5 1 1 15 0 Week 12 Falcons 1.7 1 1 17 0 Week 15 Giants 1.5 2 0 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.