After compiling 112.3 fantasy points last season (34th among WRs), Curtis Samuel has an ADP of 196th overall (72nd at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.

Is Samuel on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Curtis Samuel Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 112.30 87.32 - Overall Rank 119 169 196 Position Rank 34 58 72

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Curtis Samuel 2022 Stats

Samuel was targeted 92 times last season and amassed 656 receiving yards on 64 catches with four touchdowns. He posted 38.6 receiving yards per game.

Samuel picked up 15.9 fantasy points -- seven catches, 78 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 2 versus the Detroit Lions, which was his best game last season.

In what was his worst game of the season, Samuel finished with -0.6 fantasy points -- one reception, -2 yards, on one target. That was in Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Rep Samuel and the Washington Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Curtis Samuel 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 11.2 11 8 55 1 Week 2 @Lions 15.9 9 7 78 1 Week 3 Eagles 6.1 10 7 48 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 3.8 7 4 38 0 Week 5 Titans 6.2 8 6 62 0 Week 6 @Bears 0.6 5 2 6 0 Week 7 Packers 7.9 8 5 53 0 Week 8 @Colts 7.9 4 3 50 0 Week 9 Vikings 14.1 4 3 65 1 Week 10 @Eagles 4.0 4 2 28 0 Week 11 @Texans 8.8 2 1 10 0 Week 12 Falcons 1.3 0 0 0 Week 13 @Giants 8.6 7 6 63 0 Week 15 Giants 4.5 5 3 44 0 Week 16 @49ers 11.4 5 5 52 1 Week 17 Browns 0.6 2 1 6 0 Week 18 Cowboys -0.6 1 1 -2 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.