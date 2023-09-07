Antonio Gibson 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Currently the 36th running back off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (111th overall), Antonio Gibson tallied 119.9 fantasy points last season, ranking him 30th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and numbers on the Washington Commanders RB later on in this article.
Antonio Gibson Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|119.90
|110.68
|-
|Overall Rank
|106
|109
|111
|Position Rank
|32
|38
|36
Antonio Gibson 2022 Stats
- Gibson ran for 546 yards and three scores on the ground last season. He also averaged 20.8 receiving yards per contest.
- In Week 8 last year versus the Indianapolis Colts, Gibson put up a season-high of 13.7 fantasy points, with these numbers: 7 carries, 19 yards; 7 receptions, 58 yards, 1 TD.
- In Week 15 against the New York Giants, Gibson posted a season-low 2.7 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 5 carries, 21 yards.
Antonio Gibson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|13.0
|14
|58
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|10.1
|14
|28
|1
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|10.0
|12
|38
|1
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|6.3
|13
|49
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|3.9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bears
|5.3
|5
|35
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|13.7
|10
|59
|0
|1
|Week 8
|@Colts
|13.7
|7
|19
|0
|1
|Week 9
|Vikings
|4.7
|11
|36
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Eagles
|11.8
|14
|44
|1
|0
|Week 11
|@Texans
|10.3
|18
|72
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Falcons
|5.4
|9
|32
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Giants
|5.9
|9
|39
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Giants
|2.7
|5
|21
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@49ers
|3.1
|5
|10
|0
|0
