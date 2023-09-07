Alex Armah 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Thinking about making Alex Armah part of your 2023 fantasy draft strategy? Below, we have all of the stats and projections you need for the Washington Commanders running back.
Alex Armah Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|0.00
|0.00
|-
|Overall Rank
|549
|696
|906
|Position Rank
|131
|166
|160
