Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will square off against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in the final of a two-game series, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Mets (-125). The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 10.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -125 +105 10.5 -110 -110 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 2-8.

When it comes to the total, the Nationals and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

The past 10 Nationals contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers. Washington games have finished above the point total four times in a row, and the average total during this span was 8.9 runs.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have won in 53, or 42.7%, of the 124 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has a record of 49-65, a 43% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 66 of its 137 games with a total this season.

In 13 games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 7-6-0 against the spread.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-41 33-36 29-30 33-46 39-49 23-27

