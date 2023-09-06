Wednesday's game between the Washington Nationals (62-77) and New York Mets (64-74) squaring off at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on September 6.

The Mets will give the nod to Jose Butto (0-2, 4.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Joan Adon (2-1, 5.90 ERA).

Nationals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Nationals 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The previous 10 Nationals matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Nationals have come away with 53 wins in the 124 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has been victorious 48 times in 112 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (600 total, 4.3 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.99 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Schedule