Keibert Ruiz, with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Mets, with Jose Butto on the hill, September 6 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Mets Starter: Jose Butto

Jose Butto TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .257 with 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 30 walks.

Ruiz has gotten at least one hit in 62.6% of his games this year (72 of 115), with multiple hits 30 times (26.1%).

In 13.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Ruiz has driven in a run in 39 games this year (33.9%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 38 of 115 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 59 .252 AVG .262 .295 OBP .329 .381 SLG .440 17 XBH 18 5 HR 11 24 RBI 32 24/9 K/BB 22/21 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings