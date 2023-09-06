The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jose Butto and the New York Mets at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Jose Butto TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 40 walks while hitting .255.

Smith has gotten a hit in 79 of 126 games this season (62.7%), with multiple hits on 33 occasions (26.2%).

In 5.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has an RBI in 28 of 126 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them.

He has scored in 44 games this year (34.9%), including four multi-run games (3.2%).

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 62 .252 AVG .259 .323 OBP .333 .319 SLG .371 9 XBH 17 3 HR 4 18 RBI 20 39/18 K/BB 42/22 1 SB 0

