C.J. Abrams vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
C.J. Abrams, with a slugging percentage of .244 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the New York Mets, with Jose Butto on the hill, September 6 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Mets Starter: Jose Butto
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .245 with 22 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.
- In 61.7% of his games this year (79 of 128), Abrams has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (23.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In 11.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.6% of his games this year, Abrams has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (9.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 42.2% of his games this season (54 of 128), with two or more runs 12 times (9.4%).
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|63
|.239
|AVG
|.250
|.298
|OBP
|.291
|.396
|SLG
|.410
|20
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|26
|48/14
|K/BB
|53/7
|18
|SB
|20
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 170 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Mets will look to Butto (0-2) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday, Aug. 15 when the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
