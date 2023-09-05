The Washington Nationals (62-76) will look to Lane Thomas, on a three-game homer streak, against the New York Mets (63-74) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday, at Nationals Park.

The probable starters are Jose Quintana (1-5) for the Mets and Patrick Corbin (9-12) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Probable Pitchers: Quintana - NYM (1-5, 3.26 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (9-12, 4.96 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin (9-12) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound first for the Nationals in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 4.96 ERA in 154 1/3 innings pitched, with 109 strikeouts.

The lefty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.96, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opposing batters have a .294 batting average against him.

Corbin enters this outing with 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Corbin will look to build on a 27-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

In two of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Patrick Corbin vs. Mets

The opposing Mets offense has the 18th-ranked slugging percentage (.404) and ranks 12th in home runs hit (180) in all of MLB. They have a collective .238 batting average, and are 27th in the league with 1077 total hits and 20th in MLB play scoring 597 runs.

Corbin has a 4.63 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP against the Mets this season in 11 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .304 batting average over two appearances.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Quintana

The Mets' Quintana (1-5) will make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander allowed three hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.26, a 1.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.340 in eight games this season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Quintana will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in eight chances this season.

