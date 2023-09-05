Francisco Lindor and Lane Thomas will be among the stars on display when the New York Mets play the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

The Mets are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Nationals (+120). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: MASN

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -145 +120 9 -115 -105 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 contests. The average over/under set by sportsbooks in Washington's past three contests has been 8.8, a run in which the Nationals and their opponents have hit the over every time.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have won in 53, or 43.1%, of the 123 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington has entered 100 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 45-55 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 65 of its 136 games with a total.

In 13 games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 7-6-0 against the spread.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-40 33-36 29-30 33-45 39-49 23-26

