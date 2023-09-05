On Tuesday, Joey Meneses (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Washington Nationals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Mets Starter: José Quintana

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is batting .279 with 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 101st in slugging.

Meneses has gotten a hit in 90 of 130 games this year (69.2%), including 40 multi-hit games (30.8%).

He has hit a home run in 6.9% of his games this year, and 2% of his chances at the plate.

In 33.8% of his games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (13.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 39.2% of his games this season (51 of 130), with two or more runs 10 times (7.7%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 62 .288 AVG .270 .332 OBP .321 .428 SLG .387 24 XBH 20 6 HR 5 37 RBI 39 49/16 K/BB 57/18 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings