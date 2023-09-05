Ildemaro Vargas vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ildemaro Vargas -- with a slugging percentage of .219 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the mound, on September 5 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .233 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 walks.
- Vargas has picked up a hit in 37 of 66 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has hit a home run in 6.1% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 21.2% of his games this season, Vargas has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (12.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 21 games this year (31.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|41
|.218
|AVG
|.242
|.244
|OBP
|.291
|.346
|SLG
|.348
|4
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|15
|6/3
|K/BB
|7/9
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (170 total, 1.2 per game).
- Quintana makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when the lefty threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.26, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
