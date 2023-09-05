The Washington Commanders have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 23rd-ranked in the NFL as of September 5.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1200

+1200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Washington Betting Insights

Washington covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of five Commanders games last season hit the over.

Washington owned the 20th-ranked offense last year (330.3 yards per game), and it was even more effective defensively, ranking third-best with just 304.6 yards allowed per game.

The Commanders had four wins at home last year and four away.

Washington posted a 4-4-1 record as the favored team, and posted a 4-4 record as underdogs.

The Commanders were 5-6-1 in the NFC, including 2-3-1 in the NFC East.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett had 12 touchdown passes and six interceptions in 14 games for the Browns last year, completing 64.0% of his throws for 2,608 yards (186.3 per game).

Also, Brissett rushed for 243 yards and two TDs.

Terry McLaurin had 77 receptions for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

On the ground, Antonio Gibson scored three touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 546 yards (36.4 per game).

Curtis Samuel had 64 catches for 656 yards (38.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Cody Barton delivered 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games with the Seahawks last year.

Commanders Player Futures

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals - +40000 2 September 17 @ Broncos - +4500 3 September 24 Bills - +900 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +800 5 October 5 Bears - +6000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +8000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +6600 8 October 29 Eagles - +800 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +6600 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +3500 11 November 19 Giants - +6600 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1500 13 December 3 Dolphins - +2500 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 @ Rams - +8000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +1800 17 December 31 49ers - +1000 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1500

