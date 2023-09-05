Carter Kieboom vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Carter Kieboom (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Washington Nationals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carter Kieboom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Carter Kieboom At The Plate
- Kieboom is hitting .237 with a double, three home runs and a walk.
- Kieboom has gotten a hit in seven of 10 games this year (70.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in three games this season (30.0%), homering in 7.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Kieboom has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 10 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|7
|.167
|AVG
|.269
|.231
|OBP
|.296
|.167
|SLG
|.654
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|1
|RBI
|5
|3/1
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 170 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Quintana (1-5) takes the mound for the Mets in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.26 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, the lefty went six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 34-year-old has a 3.26 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .251 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.