The No. 18 Oregon State Beavers (0-0) play the San Jose State Spartans (0-1) in college football action at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California. In the column below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Oregon State vs. San Jose State?

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: CEFCU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oregon State 34, San Jose State 15

Oregon State 34, San Jose State 15 Oregon State won all nine of the games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season.

The Beavers played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in just two games last season. They won both.

San Jose State lost both games it played as an underdog last season.

The Spartans played as an underdog of +550 or more once last season and lost that game.

The Beavers have an 88.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oregon State (-16.5)



Oregon State (-16.5) Against the spread, Oregon State went 11-2-0 last season.

The Beavers went unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 16.5-point favorite or greater last year.

San Jose State had four wins in 12 games against the spread last season.

The Spartans covered every time (1-0) as underdogs of 16.5 points or more last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (54.5)



Under (54.5) Oregon State played five games with over 54.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last season.

Oregon State played in four games last year where they and their opponent combined to score more than 54.5 points.

These two teams averaged a combined 59.6 points per game a season ago, 5.1 more points than the total of 54.5 set for this game.

Splits Tables

Oregon State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.7 54.8 54.7 Implied Total AVG 31.2 31.8 30.2 ATS Record 11-2-0 8-0-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-6-0 4-4-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-0 7-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

San Jose State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.6 50.4 46.1 Implied Total AVG 30.2 32.7 26.6 ATS Record 4-8-0 2-5-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-7-0 2-5-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-3 6-1 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

