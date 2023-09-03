Player prop betting options for Luis Arraez, Lane Thomas and others are available in the Miami Marlins-Washington Nationals matchup at Nationals Park on Sunday, starting at 1:35 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 150 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 33 walks and 72 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashed .282/.332/.477 so far this season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Sep. 2 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 1 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1

Joey Meneses Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 145 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 76 RBI.

He has a slash line of .279/.327/.408 so far this year.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Sep. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 30 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jays Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Alcantara Stats

Sandy Alcantara (6-12) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 28th start of the season.

He has 11 quality starts in 27 chances this season.

Alcantara will look to finish five or more innings for the 25th start in a row.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.28), 26th in WHIP (1.211), and 45th in K/9 (7.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Alcantara Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rays Aug. 29 5.2 7 4 4 4 2 at Padres Aug. 23 6.2 7 4 4 3 3 at Dodgers Aug. 18 6.0 7 3 3 6 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 12 9.0 5 1 1 10 2 at Rangers Aug. 6 6.0 6 5 4 7 0

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 181 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 33 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .355/.396/.451 slash line on the season.

Arraez will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .326 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Sep. 2 4-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Nationals Sep. 1 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 31 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 21 doubles, 35 home runs, 56 walks and 71 RBI (111 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .239/.326/.511 on the season.

Soler heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

