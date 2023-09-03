Sandy Alcantara gets the start for the Miami Marlins on Sunday against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET at Nationals Park.

Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 126 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with a .397 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Washington ranks 20th in the majors with 591 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Washington averages just 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.94 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.450 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Josiah Gray (7-11) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw two innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while allowing four hits.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Gray has 21 starts of five or more innings this season in 26 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Blue Jays W 5-4 Away MacKenzie Gore José Berríos 8/30/2023 Blue Jays L 7-0 Away Patrick Corbin Chris Bassitt 8/31/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Home Joan Adon Braxton Garrett 9/1/2023 Marlins L 8-5 Home Jake Irvin Eury Pérez 9/2/2023 Marlins L 11-5 Home Trevor Williams Johnny Cueto 9/3/2023 Marlins - Home Josiah Gray Sandy Alcantara 9/5/2023 Mets - Home MacKenzie Gore José Quintana 9/6/2023 Mets - Home Patrick Corbin Kodai Senga 9/8/2023 Dodgers - Home Joan Adon - 9/9/2023 Dodgers - Home Jake Irvin Bobby Miller 9/10/2023 Dodgers - Home Trevor Williams Clayton Kershaw

