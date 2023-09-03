Mystics vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 3
On Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Galen Center, the Los Angeles Sparks (15-21) will be trying to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Washington Mystics (17-19). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Spectrum Sports.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Sparks matchup in this article.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Mystics vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-DC, Monumental, and Spectrum Sports
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Galen Center
Mystics vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Sparks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-3)
|158.5
|-148
|+124
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-2.5)
|158.5
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-2.5)
|159.5
|-160
|+120
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Mystics (-4.5)
|159.5
|-190
|+150
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Mystics vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Mystics have put together a 16-19-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Sparks have compiled an 18-13-0 record against the spread this year.
- Washington has an ATS record of 10-10 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.
- When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, Los Angeles has an ATS record of 10-8.
- So far this season, 13 out of the Mystics' 35 games have hit the over.
- A total of 14 Sparks games this season have gone over the point total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.