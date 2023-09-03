Lane Thomas -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on September 3 at 1:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Marlins.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 150 hits and an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .477. All three of those stats are best among Washington hitters this season.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 69th in on base percentage, and 35th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Thomas has gotten a hit in 99 of 135 games this season (73.3%), with more than one hit on 41 occasions (30.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 21 games this year (15.6%), homering in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 49 games this year (36.3%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those contests (13.3%).

He has scored at least once 74 times this year (54.8%), including 13 games with multiple runs (9.6%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 68 .323 AVG .244 .361 OBP .305 .529 SLG .429 30 XBH 27 11 HR 11 40 RBI 32 59/13 K/BB 91/20 11 SB 6

Marlins Pitching Rankings