Lane Thomas -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on September 3 at 1:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Marlins.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas has 150 hits and an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .477. All three of those stats are best among Washington hitters this season.
  • He ranks 20th in batting average, 69th in on base percentage, and 35th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • Thomas has gotten a hit in 99 of 135 games this season (73.3%), with more than one hit on 41 occasions (30.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 21 games this year (15.6%), homering in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Thomas has picked up an RBI in 49 games this year (36.3%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those contests (13.3%).
  • He has scored at least once 74 times this year (54.8%), including 13 games with multiple runs (9.6%).

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
67 GP 68
.323 AVG .244
.361 OBP .305
.529 SLG .429
30 XBH 27
11 HR 11
40 RBI 32
59/13 K/BB 91/20
11 SB 6

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 160 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 28th of the season. He is 6-12 with a 4.28 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 176 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 40th, 1.211 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
