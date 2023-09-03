On Sunday, Dominic Smith (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .255 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 40 walks.

In 78 of 125 games this year (62.4%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (26.4%).

He has hit a home run in 5.6% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Smith has driven in a run in 27 games this season (21.6%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (8.0%).

He has scored in 43 of 125 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 62 .251 AVG .259 .323 OBP .333 .314 SLG .371 8 XBH 17 3 HR 4 17 RBI 20 38/18 K/BB 42/22 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings