The Davidson Wildcats (0-0) visit the VMI Keydets (0-0) at Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

With 16.1 points per game (10th-worst) and 36.3 points allowed per game on defense (17th-worst), VMI struggled on both sides of the ball last season. Davidson totaled 32.1 points per game offensively last year (31st in the FCS), and it allowed 24.3 points per game (41st) on defense.

For more specifics of this game, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

VMI vs. Davidson Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lexington, Virginia

Lexington, Virginia Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

VMI vs. Davidson Key Statistics (2022)

VMI Davidson 285.7 (120th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449.1 (17th) 437 (103rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335 (49th) 77.5 (127th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.3 (1st) 208.3 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.8 (129th) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

VMI Stats Leaders (2022)

Seth Morgan's previous season stat line: 1,283 passing yards (116.6 per game), 129-for-236 (54.7%), four touchdowns and nine picks.

Korey Bridy churned out 493 rushing yards (44.8 per game) and four touchdowns last year.

Hunter Rice put up 230 rushing yards on 65 carries and two touchdowns last season.

Chance Knox collected 58 receptions for 535 yards and two touchdowns last year. He was targeted 50 times, and averaged 48.6 yards per game.

Isaiah Lemmond produced last season, grabbing 29 passes for 453 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 41.2 receiving yards per game.

Leroy Thomas reeled in 34 passes for 352 yards and one touchdown, putting up 32 yards per game last season.

Davidson Stats Leaders (2022)

Jayden Waddell threw for 889 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He also chipped in with his legs, collecting three touchdowns while racking up 494 yards.

Dylan Sparks averaged 68.8 rushing yards and accumulated five rushing touchdowns.

Coy Williams ran for 11 touchdowns on 791 yards a year ago.

Maxwell Weaver averaged 26.1 yards on 1.2 receptions per game and compiled one receiving touchdown in 2022.

Mark McCurdy collected six touchdowns and had 285 receiving yards (23.8 ypg) in 2022.

Aaron Maione caught 13 passes on his way to 263 receiving yards and three touchdowns a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed VMI or Davidson gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.