Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 2, when the Davidson Wildcats and VMI Keydets square off at 1:30 PM? Our projection system believes in the Wildcats. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

VMI vs. Davidson Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Davidson (-9.5) 54.2 Davidson 32, VMI 22

VMI Betting Info (2022)

The Keydets were victorious in just one game against the spread last season.

Keydets games went over the point total five out of 11 times last season.

Davidson Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats won four games against the spread last season, while failing to cover five times.

The Wildcats and their opponent combined to hit the over three out of nine times last year.

Keydets vs. Wildcats 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed VMI 16.1 36.3 17.7 34.7 14.2 38.2 Davidson 32.1 24.3 39.0 20.0 0.0 41.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.