Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee is the setting for the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers' (0-0) matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) on September 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET.

Tennessee ranked 93rd in total defense last year (405.4 yards allowed per game), but it excelled on offense, ranking best in the FBS with 525.5 total yards per game. Virginia totaled 344 yards per game on offense last year (103rd in the FBS), and it gave up 357.5 yards per game (45th) on the other side of the ball.

Virginia vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Virginia vs. Tennessee Key Statistics (2022)

Virginia Tennessee 344 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 525.5 (4th) 357.5 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.4 (100th) 123 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.5 (26th) 221 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.1 (5th) 22 (107th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (10th) 13 (111th) Takeaways (Rank) 22 (22nd)

Virginia Stats Leaders (2022)

Brennan Armstrong passed for seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions while accumulating 2,210 yards by the end of last season (221 ypg). He also scored six touchdowns on 37.1 rushing yards per game.

Perris Jones ran for two touchdowns on 365 yards a year ago.

Keytaon Thompson averaged 57.9 yards on 5.3 receptions per game in 2022.

Dontayvion Wicks averaged 43 receiving yards on 7.2 targets per game in 2022, scoring two touchdowns.

Sackett Wood Jr. worked his way to 165 receiving yards (16.5 ypg) last season.

Tennessee Stats Leaders (2022)

Hendon Hooker had a passing stat line last year of 3,135 yards with a 69.6% completion rate (229-for-329), 27 touchdowns, two interceptions, and an average of 241.2 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 104 carries for 430 yards and five TDs.

Jaylen Wright picked up 875 rushing yards (67.3 per game) and 10 touchdowns last season.

Jabari Small ran for 734 yards on 157 carries (56.5 yards per game), with 13 rushing touchdowns last year.

Jalin Hyatt picked up 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns last year. He was targeted 90 times, and averaged 97.5 yards per game.

Bru McCoy tacked on 667 yards on 52 grabs with four touchdowns. He was targeted 78 times, and averaged 51.3 receiving yards per game.

Ramel Keyton grabbed 31 passes on 51 targets for 562 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 43.2 receiving yards per game.

