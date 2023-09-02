Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee is the setting for the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers' (0-0) matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) on September 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Volunteers are a 28-point favorite in the matchup. The total is 56.5 points for this matchup.

Tennessee ranked 93rd in total defense last year (405.4 yards allowed per game), but it thrived on offense, ranking best in the FBS with 525.5 total yards per game. Virginia totaled 344 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 103rd in the FBS. On defense, it ranked 45th, allowing 357.5 yards per contest.

Virginia vs. Tennessee Game Info

Tennessee vs Virginia Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tennessee -28 -110 -110 56.5 -105 -115 -5000 +1350

Week 1 ACC Betting Trends

Virginia Betting Records & Stats

Virginia put together a 4-6-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, games featuring Virginia hit the over just twice.

Last season, Virginia won one out of the seven games in which it was the underdog.

Virginia did not enter a game last season with longer moneyline odds than +1350.

Virginia Stats Leaders

To go along with his 2,210 passing yards and 54.6% completion percentage last season, Brennan Armstrong tallied seven touchdowns against 12 interceptions.

Armstrong made a difference with his legs, too, running for 371 yards and six TDs.

On 78 targets, Keytaon Thompson had 53 grabs (5.3 per game) for 579 yards and zero TDs in 10 games.

Perris Jones scampered for 365 yards (36.5 yards per game) and two TDs.

Jones delivered 43 yards and two touchdowns on six catches in the receiving game.

Dontayvion Wicks got 72 targets last season and turned them into 30 grabs (three per game) for 430 yards and two TDs.

Last year Nick Jackson delivered 85 tackles, six TFL, and five sacks in 10 games.

Chico Bennett Jr., who played in 10 games, posted seven sacks to go with five TFL and 32 tackles.

Jonas Sanker helped on defense with one interception to go along with 54 tackles and two passes defended in 10 games.

A significant contributor on defense, Antonio Clary had one interception to go with 52 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

