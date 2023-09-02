The Old Dominion Monarchs (0-0) will look to upset the Virginia Tech Hokies (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Lane Stadium. The Hokies are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 16.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 47.5 points.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • City: Blacksburg, Virginia
  • Venue: Lane Stadium

Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline
BetMGM Virginia Tech (-16.5) 47.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Virginia Tech (-16) 48 -700 +500 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Virginia Tech (-15.5) 47.5 -690 +480 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - -769 +525 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Virginia Tech (-15.5) - -700 +500 Bet on this game with Tipico

Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends

  • Virginia Tech won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
  • The Hokies did not cover the spread when favored by 16.5 points or more last season (in one opportunity).
  • Old Dominion covered five times in 12 games with a spread last year.
  • The Monarchs were an underdog by 16.5 points or more once last year, and covered the spread.

Virginia Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the ACC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

