The Virginia Tech Hokies (0-0) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (0-0) square off at Lane Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

While Virginia Tech's defense ranked 54th with 24.7 points allowed per game last season, it was worse on offense, ranking 16th-worst (19.3 points per game). While Old Dominion's defense ranked 64th with 26.6 points allowed per game last season, it was worse on offense, ranking 18th-worst (19.5 points per game).

We will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ACC Network.

Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion Key Statistics (2022)

Virginia Tech Old Dominion 314.7 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.3 (109th) 370.8 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443 (102nd) 111.8 (112th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 92.3 (125th) 202.9 (103rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.1 (51st) 15 (33rd) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (58th) 9 (128th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (51st)

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders (2022)

Grant Wells' previous season stat line: 2,167 passing yards (197 per game), 196-for-332 (59%), nine touchdowns and nine picks. He also ran for 212 yards on 111 carries with six rushing TDs.

Last year, Keshawn King ran for 443 yards on 74 carries (40.3 yards per game) and scored three times.

Jalen Holston put up 321 rushing yards on 90 carries and five touchdowns last season.

In the previous year, Kaleb Smith grabbed 37 passes (on 61 targets) for 674 yards (61.3 per game). He also found the end zone three times.

Nick Gallo amassed 256 yards on 30 grabs. He was targeted 49 times, and averaged 23.3 receiving yards per game.

Da'Wain Lofton hauled in 22 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns, putting up 23.1 yards per game last year.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders (2022)

Hayden Wolff completed 56.9% of his passes and threw for 2,919 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

Blake Watson averaged 74.8 rushing yards per game and accumulated five rushing touchdowns last year. Watson complemented his performance on the ground with 3.1 receptions per game to average 26.2 receiving yards.

Last season Keshawn Wicks rushed for 125 yards. He also scored one total touchdown.

Ali Jennings averaged 79.9 yards on 4.5 receptions per game and racked up nine receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Javon Harvey collected four touchdowns and had 573 receiving yards (47.8 ypg) in 2022.

