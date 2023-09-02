The Old Dominion Monarchs (0-0) visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (0-0) at Lane Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

While Virginia Tech ranked 57th in total defense with 370.8 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly less successful on offense, ranking 15th-worst (314.7 yards per game). Old Dominion was a bottom-25 scoring offense last year, ranking 18th-worst with 19.5 points per game. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 64th in the FBS (26.6 points allowed per game).

Below in this article, we will give you all the details you need to know about how to see this game on ACC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech Key Statistics (2022)

Old Dominion Virginia Tech 340.3 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.7 (124th) 443.0 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.8 (12th) 92.3 (125th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.8 (112th) 248.1 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.9 (103rd) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (33rd) 19 (51st) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (128th)

Old Dominion Stats Leaders (2022)

Hayden Wolff threw for 2,919 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

Blake Watson accumulated 897 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground in addition to 314 receiving yards and two touchdowns through the air during last year's campaign.

Keshawn Wicks ran for one touchdown on 125 yards a year ago.

Ali Jennings was targeted 7.2 times per game and racked up 959 receiving yards and nine touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Javon Harvey grabbed four touchdowns and had 573 receiving yards (47.8 ypg) in 2022.

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders (2022)

Grant Wells' previous season stat line: 2,167 passing yards (197.0 per game), 196-for-332 (59%), nine touchdowns and nine picks. He also rushed for 212 yards on 111 carries with six rushing TDs.

Keshawn King churned out 443 rushing yards (40.3 per game) and three touchdowns last season.

Jalen Holston put up 321 rushing yards on 90 carries and five touchdowns last season.

Kaleb Smith hauled in 37 catches for 674 yards (61.3 per game) while being targeted 61 times. He also scored three touchdowns.

Nick Gallo also impressed receiving last season. He had 30 receptions for 256 yards. He was targeted 49 times.

Da'Wain Lofton's stat line last season: 254 receiving yards, 22 catches, two touchdowns, on 42 targets.

Rep your team with officially licensed Virginia Tech or Old Dominion gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.