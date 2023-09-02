Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 2, when the Virginia Tech Hokies and Old Dominion Monarchs square off at 8:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Hokies. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Old Dominion (+16.5) Under (47.5) Virginia Tech 25, Old Dominion 20

Old Dominion Betting Info (2022)

The Monarchs have a 18.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Monarchs went 5-7-0 ATS last season.

Old Dominion covered every time (1-0) as underdogs of 16.5 points or more last year.

The Monarchs and their opponent combined to hit the over three out of 12 times last season.

Last season, Old Dominion's games resulted in an average scoring total of 52.2, which is 4.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Virginia Tech Betting Info (2022)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hokies' implied win probability is 86.7%.

The Hokies put together a 4-7-0 ATS record last year.

Virginia Tech went winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites last season.

Hokies games went over the point total three out of 11 times last season.

The over/under for this game is 47.5 points, 1.0 more than the average point total for Virginia Tech games a year ago.

Monarchs vs. Hokies 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Virginia Tech 19.3 24.7 21 19.6 17.8 29 Old Dominion 19.5 26.6 16.5 26.3 22.5 26.8

