The Ohio State Buckeyes are expected to win their matchup versus the Indiana Hoosiers at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 2, according to our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Indiana (+30.5) Over (59.5) Ohio State 45, Indiana 17

Ohio State Betting Info (2022)

The Buckeyes have an implied moneyline win probability of 99.0% in this matchup.

The Buckeyes won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

Ohio State won twice ATS (2-2-1) as at least a 30.5-point favorites.

The Buckeyes and their opponents combined to hit the over 10 out of 13 times last season.

The point total average for Ohio State games last season was 59.7, 0.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Indiana Betting Info (2022)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 4.8% chance of a victory for the Hoosiers.

The Hoosiers won four games against the spread last season, while failing to cover eight times.

Indiana was winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 30.5-point underdogs last season.

A total of seven of Hoosiers games last year hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 4.6 points higher than the average scoring total for Indiana games last season (54.9).

Buckeyes vs. Hoosiers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio State 44.2 21.0 47.1 17.9 39.3 22.0 Indiana 23.3 33.9 23.4 30.9 23.0 38.2

