Luis Arraez is one of the players with prop bets available when the Miami Marlins and the Washington Nationals meet at Nationals Park on Saturday (beginning at 4:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 28 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 33 walks and 58 RBI (177 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashed .350/.393/.448 on the season.

Arraez has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double and a walk.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Sep. 1 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 at Nationals Aug. 31 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez or other Marlins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.