Saturday's game that pits the Washington Nationals (62-74) against the Miami Marlins (68-67) at Nationals Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Nationals. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on September 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send JT Chargois (2-0) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (6-8) will answer the bell for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Nationals 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Washington and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The previous 10 Nationals matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Nationals have been victorious in 53, or 43.8%, of the 121 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a mark of 52-65 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (586 total), Washington is the 20th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule