The Liberty Flames (0-0) square off against the Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The Flames are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 50.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Bowling Green matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Bowling Green Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Lynchburg, Virginia
  • Venue: Williams Stadium

Liberty vs. Bowling Green Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Bowling Green Moneyline
BetMGM Liberty (-9.5) 50.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Liberty (-9.5) 49.5 -340 +285 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Liberty (-9.5) 49.5 -385 +300 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet Liberty (-9.5) - -333 +260 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Liberty (-9.5) - -370 +290 Bet on this game with Tipico

Liberty vs. Bowling Green Betting Trends

  • Liberty won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
  • The Flames were favored by 9.5 points or more last season six times and failed to cover in all six.
  • Bowling Green compiled a 4-8-1 ATS record last year.
  • The Falcons were an underdog by 9.5 points or more four times last season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Liberty 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win CUSA +240 Bet $100 to win $240

