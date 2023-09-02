The Liberty Flames (0-0) and the Bowling Green Falcons (0-0) square off at Williams Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Liberty ranked 66th in total offense (389.3 yards per game) and 36th in total defense (346.3 yards allowed per game) last season. Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranked 20th-worst in the FBS last season (32.5 points allowed per game), Bowling Green had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 98th in the FBS by totaling 23.5 points per game.

For more about this matchup, including where and how to watch on CBS Sports Network, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Liberty vs. Bowling Green Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Liberty vs. Bowling Green Key Statistics (2022)

Liberty Bowling Green 389.3 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.4 (98th) 346.3 (44th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.6 (111th) 172.8 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 99.1 (121st) 216.5 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.3 (62nd) 27 (126th) Turnovers (Rank) 22 (107th) 24 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 23 (17th)

Liberty Stats Leaders (2022)

Johnathan Bennett's previous season stat line: 1,534 passing yards (118 per game), 130-for-223 (58.3%), 12 touchdowns and nine picks. He also rushed for 181 yards on 76 carries with two rushing TDs.

Dae Dae Hunter racked up 850 rushing yards (65.4 per game) and eight touchdowns last season.

Shedro Louis collected 529 rushing yards on 122 carries and eight touchdowns last season.

Demario Douglas reeled in 78 catches for 993 yards (76.4 per game) while being targeted 116 times. He also scored six touchdowns.

Noah Frith also impressed receiving last season. He had 24 receptions for 424 yards and one touchdown. He was targeted 50 times.

CJ Yarbrough hauled in 16 passes on 29 targets for 221 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17 receiving yards per game.

Bowling Green Stats Leaders (2022)

Matt McDonald threw for an average of 205.1 pass yards per game and threw for 22 touchdowns last season.

Jaison Patterson racked up one rushing touchdown on 45.1 yards per game last season.

Last season Jamal Johnson rushed for 247 yards.

Odieu Hiliare was targeted 7.3 times per game and racked up 763 receiving yards and six touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Tyrone Broden grabbed seven touchdowns and had 506 receiving yards (38.9 ypg) in 2022.

Christian Sims grabbed 45 passes on his way to 458 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty or Bowling Green gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.