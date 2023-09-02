In the matchup between the Liberty Flames and Bowling Green Falcons on Saturday, September 2 at 12:00 PM, our computer model expects the Flames to emerge victorious. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Liberty vs. Bowling Green Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (50) Liberty 31, Bowling Green 21

Liberty Betting Info (2022)

The Flames have a 77.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Flames covered six times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.

Liberty went winless ATS (0-6) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites last season.

Last season, six of Flames games went over the point total.

The point total average for Liberty games last season was 52.2, 2.2 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Bowling Green Betting Info (2022)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Falcons have a 27.8% chance to win.

The Falcons put together a 4-8-1 ATS record last season.

As 9.5-point underdogs or greater, Bowling Green had two wins ATS (2-1-1) last season.

A total of seven of Falcons games last season went over the point total.

Last season, Bowling Green's games resulted in an average scoring total of 51.7, which is 1.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Flames vs. Falcons 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Liberty 27.5 24.6 23.3 22 33.2 27.8 Bowling Green 23.5 32.5 22.3 31.7 25.3 34.8

