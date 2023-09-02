Lane Thomas, with a slugging percentage of .378 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with JT Chargois on the mound, September 2 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

  • Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.332), slugging percentage (.473) and total hits (149) this season.
  • He ranks 19th in batting average, 64th in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • Thomas has gotten a hit in 98 of 134 games this year (73.1%), with at least two hits on 41 occasions (30.6%).
  • In 14.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Thomas has picked up an RBI in 35.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 54.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.7%.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
66 GP 68
.323 AVG .244
.361 OBP .305
.520 SLG .429
29 XBH 27
10 HR 11
39 RBI 32
59/13 K/BB 91/20
11 SB 6

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 158 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Chargois (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his second of the season.
  • His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Washington Nationals without giving up a hit.
