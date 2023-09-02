Lane Thomas, with a slugging percentage of .378 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with JT Chargois on the mound, September 2 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

JT Chargois TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.332), slugging percentage (.473) and total hits (149) this season.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 64th in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Thomas has gotten a hit in 98 of 134 games this year (73.1%), with at least two hits on 41 occasions (30.6%).

In 14.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 35.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 54.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.7%.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 68 .323 AVG .244 .361 OBP .305 .520 SLG .429 29 XBH 27 10 HR 11 39 RBI 32 59/13 K/BB 91/20 11 SB 6

Marlins Pitching Rankings