Keibert Ruiz vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher JT Chargois and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|How to Watch Nationals vs Marlins
|Nationals vs Marlins Prediction
|Nationals vs Marlins Player Props
|Nationals vs Marlins Odds
|Nationals vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 30 walks while batting .257.
- Ruiz has gotten a hit in 70 of 113 games this year (61.9%), with multiple hits on 30 occasions (26.5%).
- He has gone deep in 15 games this year (13.3%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.5% of his games this season, Ruiz has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (11.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this year (33.6%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|59
|.251
|AVG
|.262
|.295
|OBP
|.329
|.384
|SLG
|.440
|17
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|11
|24
|RBI
|32
|24/9
|K/BB
|22/21
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.19 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 158 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Marlins will look to Chargois (2-0) in his second start this season.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the Washington Nationals without allowing a hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.