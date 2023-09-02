On Saturday, Joey Meneses (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be JT Chargois. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: JT Chargois

JT Chargois TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .282 with 32 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 71st in on base percentage, and 99th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.

In 70.3% of his 128 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 40 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Meneses has had an RBI in 44 games this season (34.4%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 39.8% of his games this season (51 of 128), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 62 .293 AVG .270 .338 OBP .321 .436 SLG .387 24 XBH 20 6 HR 5 37 RBI 39 46/16 K/BB 57/18 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings