The James Madison Dukes (0-0) play an FCS opponent, the Bucknell Bison (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field.

James Madison was a handful for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-25 in both scoring offense (13th-best with 37 points per game) and scoring defense (22nd-best with 20.9 points allowed per game). While Bucknell ranked 60th in total defense with 369.1 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly worse on offense, ranking third-worst (260.9 yards per game).

Read on for all the details on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

James Madison vs. Bucknell Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

James Madison vs. Bucknell Key Statistics (2022)

James Madison Bucknell 452.5 (63rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.9 (126th) 290.7 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369.1 (51st) 187.3 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.5 (105th) 265.3 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.5 (118th) 20 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 22 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (35th)

James Madison Stats Leaders (2022)

Todd Centeio's previous season stat line: 2,692 passing yards (244.7 per game), 180-for-283 (63.6%), 25 touchdowns and five picks. He also ran for 371 yards on 95 carries with seven rushing TDs.

Last year Percy Agyei-Obese took 159 carries for 908 yards (82.5 per game) and scored eight touchdowns.

Latrele Palmer put up 404 yards on 101 carries (36.7 yards per game), with five rushing touchdowns last season.

In the previous season, Kris Thornton grabbed 60 passes (on 96 targets) for 1,025 yards (93.2 per game). He also found the end zone seven times.

Reggie Brown also impressed receiving last season. He had 24 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns. He was targeted 44 times.

Terrance Greene Jr.'s stat line last season: 389 receiving yards, 21 catches, two touchdowns, on 41 targets.

Bucknell Stats Leaders (2022)

Nick Semptimphelter averaged 67.8 yards passing per outing and tossed four touchdowns last season.

Rushawn Baker accumulated 649 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Coleman Bennett ran for two rushing touchdowns and 361 yards a year ago. Bennett also was productive as a receiver, accumulating 18 receptions for 170 yards.

Damian Harris averaged 32.5 receiving yards and grabbed one receiving touchdown over the course of the 2022 season.

Marques Owens had 269 receiving yards (24.5 ypg) in 2022.

Rep your team with officially licensed James Madison or Bucknell gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.