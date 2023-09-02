Dominic Smith -- .105 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Miami Marlins, with JT Chargois on the hill, on September 2 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 39 walks while hitting .252.
  • Smith has gotten a hit in 77 of 124 games this season (62.1%), with more than one hit on 32 occasions (25.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 4.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Smith has had at least one RBI in 21.0% of his games this season (26 of 124), with two or more RBI nine times (7.3%).
  • In 33.9% of his games this year (42 of 124), he has scored, and in three of those games (2.4%) he has scored more than once.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
61 GP 62
.245 AVG .259
.316 OBP .333
.291 SLG .371
6 XBH 17
2 HR 4
15 RBI 20
38/17 K/BB 42/22
1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow 158 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Chargois (2-0) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his second start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the righty threw one scoreless inning against the Washington Nationals without surrendering a hit.
