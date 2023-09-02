Carter Kieboom vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and Carter Kieboom, who went 1-for-5 with an RBI last time out, take on JT Chargois and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.
Carter Kieboom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carter Kieboom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|How to Watch Nationals vs Marlins
|Nationals vs Marlins Prediction
|Nationals vs Marlins Player Props
|Nationals vs Marlins Odds
|Nationals vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
Carter Kieboom At The Plate
- Kieboom is batting .257 with a double and three home runs.
- Kieboom will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- In seven of nine games this year (77.8%), Kieboom has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in 33.3% of his games this season, and 8.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Kieboom has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this season (44.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carter Kieboom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|7
|.222
|AVG
|.269
|.222
|OBP
|.296
|.222
|SLG
|.654
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|1
|RBI
|5
|3/0
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (158 total, 1.2 per game).
- Chargois (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Marlins, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Washington Nationals without giving up a hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.