C.J. Abrams vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Saturday, C.J. Abrams (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be JT Chargois. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Marlins.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .248 with 22 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 79 of 126 games this season (62.7%) Abrams has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.9% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.0% of his games this year, Abrams has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (9.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 54 games this season (42.9%), including 12 multi-run games (9.5%).
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|63
|.247
|AVG
|.250
|.303
|OBP
|.291
|.408
|SLG
|.410
|20
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|26
|46/13
|K/BB
|53/7
|18
|SB
|20
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (158 total, 1.2 per game).
- Chargois (2-0) starts for the Marlins, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Thursday -- the right-hander threw one scoreless inning against the Washington Nationals without surrendering a hit.
