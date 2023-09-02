On Saturday, C.J. Abrams (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be JT Chargois. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Marlins.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Marlins Starter: JT Chargois
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is hitting .248 with 22 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 20 walks.
  • In 79 of 126 games this season (62.7%) Abrams has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in 11.9% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 27.0% of his games this year, Abrams has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (9.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 54 games this season (42.9%), including 12 multi-run games (9.5%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 63
.247 AVG .250
.303 OBP .291
.408 SLG .410
20 XBH 21
8 HR 7
25 RBI 26
46/13 K/BB 53/7
18 SB 20

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (158 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Chargois (2-0) starts for the Marlins, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Thursday -- the right-hander threw one scoreless inning against the Washington Nationals without surrendering a hit.
