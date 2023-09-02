The BYU Cougars (0-0) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (0-0) square off at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

BYU averaged 31.3 points per game on offense last season (44th in the FBS), and it ranked 97th on defense with 29.5 points allowed per game. Sam Houston averaged 330.7 yards per game on offense last season (92nd in the FBS), and it ranked 44th on defense with 349.7 yards allowed per game.

Here we will dig into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

BYU vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

BYU vs. Sam Houston Key Statistics (2022)

BYU Sam Houston 425.9 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.7 (123rd) 408.2 (101st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.7 (2nd) 176.2 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.3 (53rd) 249.7 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.3 (104th) 10 (6th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 12 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (35th)

BYU Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Jaren Hall recorded 3,171 passing yards -- including a 66% completion percentage -- with 31 touchdowns and six interceptions (243.9 yards per game). His rushing performance consisted of 86 carries for 348 yards and three TDs.

Last season Christopher Brown Jr. took 130 carries for 813 yards (62.5 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

Puka Nacua reeled in 48 catches for 625 yards (48.1 per game) while being targeted 71 times. He also scored five touchdowns.

Keanu Hill produced last season, catching 36 passes for 572 yards and seven touchdowns. He collected 44.0 receiving yards per game.

Kody Epps hauled in 39 passes for 459 yards and six touchdowns, putting up 35.3 yards per game last year.

Sam Houston Stats Leaders (2022)

Keegan Shoemaker averaged 125.8 passing yards per outing and threw for six touchdowns last season. In addition, he added 27.2 yards on the ground per game with two rushing touchdowns.

Zach Hrbacek tallied 495 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Dezmon Jackson ran for two touchdowns on 345 yards a year ago.

Cody Chrest was targeted 7.2 times per game and collected 548 receiving yards and two touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Al'Vonte Woodard averaged 23.9 receiving yards on 3.1 targets per game in 2022, scoring two touchdowns.

Noah Smith averaged 17.8 receiving yards per game on 2.1 targets per game a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed BYU or Sam Houston gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.