The Miami Marlins (67-67) and Washington Nationals (62-73) meet on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Marlins will give the ball to Eury Perez (5-4, 2.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Jake Irvin (3-5, 4.38 ERA).

Nationals vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023

7:05 PM ET

Washington D.C.

Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (5-4, 2.68 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (3-5, 4.38 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.38 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

During 20 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.38 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .256 to his opponents.

Irvin is trying to continue a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Irvin is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per start.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Jake Irvin vs. Marlins

The opposing Marlins offense has a collective .258 batting average, and is ninth in the league with 1173 total hits and 27th in MLB action with 534 runs scored. They have the 21st-ranked slugging percentage (.399) and are 27th in all of MLB with 129 home runs.

Irvin has a 1.64 ERA and a 1.182 WHIP against the Marlins this season in 11 innings pitched, allowing a .205 batting average over two appearances.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eury Pérez

The Marlins will hand the ball to Perez (5-4) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up no earned runs on two hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 20-year-old has an ERA of 2.68, a 4.09 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.027 in 15 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Perez has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Eury Pérez vs. Nationals

The Nationals are batting .256 this season, 10th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .396 (22nd in the league) with 121 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Nationals to go 5-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI in 11 innings this season.

