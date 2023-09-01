Eury Perez will toe the rubber for the Miami Marlins (67-67) on Friday, September 1 versus the Washington Nationals (62-73), who will counter with Jake Irvin. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

The favored Marlins have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +145. An 8.5-run total has been set for this matchup.

Nationals vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Perez - MIA (5-4, 2.68 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (3-5, 4.38 ERA)

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 60 games this season and won 36 (60%) of those contests.

The Marlins have gone 10-5 (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Miami and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 53, or 44.2%, of the 120 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 32 times in 64 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Nationals vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Alex Call 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+260) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Carter Kieboom 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+260)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.