Eury Perez and Jake Irvin will start for their respective teams when the Miami Marlins and the Washington Nationals face off on Friday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 121 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 377 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 22nd in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .256 this season, which ranks 10th among MLB teams.

Washington has scored 581 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Nationals have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Washington averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.90) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.447 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Irvin (3-5) will make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Irvin has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Marlins L 2-1 Away Trevor Williams JT Chargois 8/28/2023 Blue Jays L 6-3 Away Josiah Gray Kevin Gausman 8/29/2023 Blue Jays W 5-4 Away MacKenzie Gore José Berríos 8/30/2023 Blue Jays L 7-0 Away Patrick Corbin Chris Bassitt 8/31/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Home Joan Adon Braxton Garrett 9/1/2023 Marlins - Home Jake Irvin Eury Pérez 9/2/2023 Marlins - Home Trevor Williams JT Chargois 9/3/2023 Marlins - Home Josiah Gray Sandy Alcantara 9/5/2023 Mets - Home MacKenzie Gore José Quintana 9/6/2023 Mets - Home Patrick Corbin Kodai Senga 9/8/2023 Dodgers - Home - -

