The Miami Marlins and Josh Bell will hit the field against the Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses at Nationals Park on Friday, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +135 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -160 +135 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 matchups.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have won in 53, or 44.2%, of the 120 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Washington is 36-41 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 62 of its 133 games with a total.

The Nationals have posted a record of 7-6-0 against the spread this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-37 33-36 29-28 33-44 39-46 23-26

