The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 146 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .466, both of which rank first among Washington hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.

In 72.9% of his 133 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 40 multi-hit games.

In 14.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.3% of his games this season, Thomas has tallied at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (12.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 72 of 133 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 68 .317 AVG .244 .357 OBP .305 .506 SLG .429 28 XBH 27 9 HR 11 37 RBI 32 58/13 K/BB 91/20 11 SB 6

