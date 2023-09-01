Keibert Ruiz vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Keibert Ruiz (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz has 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 29 walks while batting .259.
- In 70 of 112 games this year (62.5%) Ruiz has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (26.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.4% of his games in 2023 (15 of 112), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Ruiz has picked up an RBI in 34.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 33.0% of his games this year (37 of 112), with two or more runs four times (3.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|59
|.256
|AVG
|.262
|.297
|OBP
|.329
|.392
|SLG
|.440
|17
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|11
|24
|RBI
|32
|22/8
|K/BB
|22/21
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Marlins have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (155 total, 1.2 per game).
- Perez (5-4) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 16th start of the season. He has a 2.68 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 20-year-old has a 2.68 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .199 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.